<p>Chennai: Senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/p-chidambaram">P Chidambaram</a>, accompanied by TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, called on Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> at his camp office on Tuesday amidst an impasse between the two parties over the seat-sharing talks.</p>.<p>Earlier, Selvaperunthagai called on Chidambaram and following a discussion, both went to the CM's residence.</p>.After Congress nudge, DMK announces seat-sharing committee for talks with allies.<p>Further details are awaited.</p>.<p>It may be recalled that the Congress seat-sharing committee led by Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar held the initial talks and submitted a "wish list" to the DMK committee headed by its treasurer T R Baalu last week.</p>