Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

DMK-Congress seat sharing talks: P Chidambaram holds discussion with Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Initially, the DMK had offered one Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress and the talks hinged on the number of seats to be allocated to the party, which had demanded 39 seats.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 09:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKP Chidambaram

Follow us on :

Follow Us