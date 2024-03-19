DMK-Congress targets only Hinduism, don’t utter a word against other faith: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

“…the INDI alliance of Congress and DMK is saying that it will destroy shakti. Their election campaign has just started, and their plans have been revealed in their very first rally. Their statement is a sheer insult to the Hindu religion, and Hindu faith,” Modi said.

“The INDI alliance of DMK and Congress does not insult any other religion. It does not utter a single word against any other religion. However, when it comes to the Hindu religion, they don't leave any chance to abuse and insult it,” the Prime Minister added.

He said scriptures bear witness to the fact that destruction happens to those who think of destroying power. “Tamil Nadu will be the first to start defeating such dangerous ideas on April 19,” he added.

At the same breath, Modi branded the DMK as “anti-women,” asking the people of Tamil Nadu to remember how the party treated late J Jayalalithaa when she was alive, in an attempt to reach out to the voters of the AIADMK.

This was the Prime Minister’s seventh visit to Tamil Nadu since January this year as the BJP makes a concerted effort to make inroads into the politically crucial southern state. On Monday, Modi held his first road show in Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore during which he also paid tributes to victims of the 1998 serial bombings.