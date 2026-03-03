Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

DMK councillor, AIADMK leader held for sexually harassing air hostess 

The incident took place on February 25 when DMK councillor Prabakaran, and his friend -- AIADMK functionary Thiyagu travelled in an Indigo flight from Chennai to Delhi.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 14:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 14:15 IST
India NewsCrimeDMKIndian politcssexual abuse case

Follow us on :

Follow Us