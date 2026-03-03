<p>Chennai: A DMK councillor and his friend, who is an AIADMK functionary, have been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing an air-hostess on board a flight, police said here on Tuesday. </p><p>The incident took place on February 25 when the DMK councillor Prabakaran, 45, from Thiruvallur Municipality and his friend Thiyagu, 40, the AIADMK functionary, travelled in an Indigo flight from Chennai to Delhi. </p>.Senior executive of private hospital in Bengaluru booked on sexual assault charge.<p>The airline staff lodged a complaint with the airport police on February 26 following which police asked both Prabakaran and Thiyagu to appear before them on March 1. </p><p>Since they failed to appear on Sunday, the police arrested the duo on Monday. </p>