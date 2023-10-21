DMK enemies of Aryan hegemony, not against spiritualism, says M K Stalin

In an interaction with volunteers --party supporters-- with a strong social media presence, Stalin said though each one of them had a distinctive style in presentation, the essence of it all was the 'DMK's style.' The party chief said such volunteers were the party's strength as they could convey what, 'we cannot say and what we hesitate to say.'

He said the BJP people now had only one task, which was posting in social media, pictures of the visit of his wife Durga Stalin to temples. 'Durga is visiting all the temples in Tamil Nadu, that is her wish,' he said adding he had never prevented her from doing so.