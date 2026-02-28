<p>Chennai: Taking the lead, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday kicked-off the process of concluding seat-sharing deals with alliance partners by allotting four assembly seats to IUML and MMK, both parties representing Muslims. </p><p>Chief Minister M K Stalin allotted two seats each to IUML and MMK at the DMK headquarters here. While IUML will contest on its ladder symbol, the candidates of MMK will contest the elections on DMK’s Rising Sun symbol in the April-May assembly elections. </p><p>The day also saw the DMK holding talks with Congress and five smaller parties on the number of seats to be allotted to each political party. The ruling party intends to complete seat-sharing negotiations by next week before Stalin takes the stage at the DMK’s state-level conference in Tiruchirapalli on March 9. </p><p>The launch of formal negotiations between the DMK and Congress is significant since the talks between them were deadlocked due to a gap in the number of seats demanded by the national party and the number of seats that the Dravidian outfit was willing to part with. </p><p>However, Saturday’s talks ended on a “cordial” and “positive note” with TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai announcing that the DMK has agreed to allot a Rajya Sabha berth to the Congress. He also dismissed rumours that the Congress was in talks with the TVK by maintaining that the party was discussing alliance and seat-sharing only with the DMK.</p>.Congress, DMK begin seat-sharing talks amid alliance uncertainty.<p>Stalin is expected to make a formal announcement on allotment of Rajya Sabha seats to alliance partners on Monday while declaring his party candidates for the biennial polls to the Upper House of Parliament.</p><p>Sources told DH that the Congress might settle for 27 or 28 assembly seats and a Rajya Sabha seat though the expectation is around 35 seats. The talks were back on track after Congress general secretary K C Venugopal met Stalin last week. </p><p>“Today’s meeting went off well. There were discussions about a lot of issues. Both sides put forth their point of views, and it was decided to meet again after they consult their respective High Commands,” a source aware of the developments told DH.</p><p>AICC TN in charge Girish Chodankar left for New Delhi to hold consultations with the Congress High Command before finalizing the deal with the DMK. Prominent Dalit party VCK will hold talks with the DMK on Monday, while Saturday saw five smaller parties putting forth their demands before the DMK seat-sharing negotiation committee. </p><p>Manidhaneya Jananayaga Katchi, Tamilaga Vazhurimai Katchi, Mukulathor Puli Padai, Kongu Ilaingar Peravai, and SDPI are likely to be allotted one seat each by the DMK to be contested on its Rising Sun symbol, sources said.</p>