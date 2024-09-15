DMK founder Annadurai remembered on his 116th birth anniversary, CM Stalin pays tribute

Chennai: Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder, the late C N Annadurai was remembered on his 116th birth anniversary, with Chief Minister M K Stalin among others paying rich tributes to the leader.
Late CM Annadurai, fondly addressed as Anna (elder brother), heralded the first non-Congress government in Tamil Nadu post independence, when the regional party swept the elections in 1967.
Stalin paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of Annadurai at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam here. He also launched the party's emblem to mark the DMK's 75th year celebrations.
Taking to 'X,' the CM paid tributes to Annadurai and said the party founded by him, i.e. DMK has ushered in many social changes and made Tamil Nadu a top-ranking state.
AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, paid floral tributes to a portrait of Annadurai placed underneath the late leader's statue at Anna Salai here.
In a social media post, he said Annadurai was instrumental in creating the path that made Tamil Nadu a unique state.
Published 15 September 2024, 08:48 IST