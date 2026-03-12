<p>Chennai: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> tore into the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> on Wednesday, saying that it was famous for its “scientific corruption model”, accusing it of betraying the people’s mandate it got in 2021.</p><p>“What’s the condition of Tamil Nadu today? Under the DMK govt, violent crimes against women have become common. Recently, everyone saw the horrible news related to a DMK member who did not spare a little girl. Today, criminals roam fearlessly, harming women,” PM Modi said, addressing a rally in Tiruchirapalli.</p><p>Modi said in DMK, everything starts and ends with one family, and that ministers may change, MLAs may change, but power remains with one dynasty.</p>.Expanding DMK-led alliance: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin further consolidating support or fearful of anti-incumbency?.<p>“The DMK is infamous for its scientific corruption model. Today, the same model is being used to make Tamil Nadu an ATM for one family,” he alleged.</p><p>He also spoke about Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, against whom the ED has alleged a Rs 800-crore cash-for-jobs scam, saying that when jobs are sold for money, dreams of the middle class and poor are destroyed.</p><p>“Where all this money goes, just like rivers go to sea, all corrupt money in TN goes to one family,’’ Modi said, targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin’s government.</p><p>Sharing the stage yet again with leaders of all political parties in the NDA, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Modi maintained that the next government will be run by the NDA, contradicting the AIADMK’s stand that it will be a single-party dispensation.</p><p>However, Union Minister and BJP’s election in charge for Tamil Nadu, Piyush Goyal, said AIADMK is the leader of the NDA in the state and that Palaniswami is the CM candidate.</p>