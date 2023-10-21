DMK launches signature campaign against NEET

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday launched a signature campaign against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical and dental colleges and invited arch-rival AIADMK to participate in the protest and support the cause since it has now quit the BJP alliance.

The signature camp, which will be conducted by the Youth, Students, and Medical wings of the DMK both online and offline across Tamil Nadu, aims to reach out to over 50 lakh people and submit the petitions to President Draupadi Murmu.

During his speech at the event, DMK youth wing chief and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin displayed an egg with NEET written on it, mocking the Union Government’s decision to reduce the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to zero, and to prove his point that the exam has nothing to do with “merit.”

NEET has been an emotional and political issue in Tamil Nadu with nearly a dozen students ending their lives either due to fear of appearing for the exam or clearing it and all political parties, except the BJP, demanding for its removal.