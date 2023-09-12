DMK leader's video claiming I.N.D.I.A formed to oppose Sanatan Dharma prinicples puts alliance in a spot

Congress, TMC, and Shiv Sena had distanced themselves from Udhay’s statement saying they believe in all religions, but the DMK is in no mood to tone down its aggressive stand.

In his speech, Ponmudy said the I.N.D.I.A. alliance was formed to oppose the principles of Sanatana Dharma.

“We may have differences among us but there is no second opinion that there should be equality in the society. Minorities should be protected, and there should be gender equality. That is why 26 parties have come together to oppose Sanatana Dharma,” Ponmudy added.

Udhayanidhi's comments triggered a nation-wide debate with the top brass of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting strongly to it.