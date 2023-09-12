DMK leader's video claiming I.N.D.I.A formed to oppose Sanatan Dharma prinicples puts alliance in a spot

DMK has put the I.N.D.I.A. alliance in a spot yet again with a video clip of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy in which he says that the 26-party Opposition grouping was formed to oppose the principles of Sanatana Dharma going viral on social media.
Ponmudy delivered the controversial speech on the same dais where his junior colleague and Chief Minister’s son Udhayanidhi, on September 2, likened Sanatana Dharma to “Dengue, Malaria, and Covid-19” and called for its eradication from the society.
The short video clip was posted on social media platforms with Hindi subtitles by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai. In Delhi, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress of empowering its allies to talk against Hinduism.
The video clip will certainly come as an embarrassment for a majority of the alliance partners, who will face a barrage of questions from the BJP yet again, which has been going to the town calling the alliance “anti-Hindu.”
Congress, TMC, and Shiv Sena had distanced themselves from Udhay’s statement saying they believe in all religions, but the DMK is in no mood to tone down its aggressive stand.
In his speech, Ponmudy said the I.N.D.I.A. alliance was formed to oppose the principles of Sanatana Dharma.
“We may have differences among us but there is no second opinion that there should be equality in the society. Minorities should be protected, and there should be gender equality. That is why 26 parties have come together to oppose Sanatana Dharma,” Ponmudy added.
Udhayanidhi's comments triggered a nation-wide debate with the top brass of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting strongly to it.
Posting the video, Annamalai said “eradicating Hinduism” seems to be a single-point agenda of the parties in the Alliance. “This is the true face of I.N.D.I. Alliance. It is also unfortunate that DMK Minister Ponmudi spoke on the stage about creating equity in society and gender equality after having spread caste hatred on an elected women representative in the recent past,” he added.
The DMK also faced embarrassment when people tweeted portions of Class XII textbook of the Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation which says Sanatana Dharma and Hinduism are the same. The textbook also says Sanatana Dharma is the eternal dharma.
Annamalai also asked Hindu Religious and Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu and Udhay to “enroll in this class to get enlightened.”