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Homeindiatamil nadu

DMK left coffers empty, says TVK as it seeks time to implement poll promises

The minister and the secretary took pains to explain that the document was not aimed only at buying time but to inform people how bad the state's fiscal condition was.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 15:55 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K StalinDMKJoseph VijayTVK

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