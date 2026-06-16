DMK left coffers empty, says TVK as it seeks time to implement poll promises

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s economy worsened on every major indicator between 2021 and 2026 under the DMK dispensation and the expanded financial liability at present is a whooping Rs 13.18 lakh crore, including off budget borrowings and PSU liabilities, according to a White Paper released by the new TVK government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. </p><p>The voluminous document noted that states like Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat improved or stabilised their fiscal positions over the same five years, while <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> could not. </p><p>Correcting the fiscal situation will require sustained, disciplined effort across revenue mobilisation, expenditure management, PSU reform and debt management -- together with clean, corruption-free governance -- extending well beyond any single budget cycle, the White Paper said. </p>.'Brother hasn't grown up at all': DMK mounts attack on Congress, calls Rahul Gandhi a 'massive joke' .<p>“When former Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan released a white paper in 2021, the financial situation was bad. It is worse now,” M A Siddique, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), told a press conference. </p><p>Released by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson, the White Paper said that for the last 20 years, Tamil Nadu had been accumulating debts and spending a considerable amount of money on paying interest for those loans. </p><p>The document said the stock of outstanding liabilities rose from Rs 5.13 lakh crore on 1 April 2021 to approximately Rs 10 lakh crore by 31 March 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3 per cent -- faster than nominal GSDP in most years of the window.</p><p>The document, which is a pre-poll promise of the TVK, aimed at accusing the previous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> government of reckless spending and buying time from the people to implement its poll promises. While accusing the DMK of borrowing over Rs 5 lakh crore in the last five years alone without generating enough income, the Finance Minister assured that welfare measures will continue to be implemented. </p><p>The White Paper also comes at a time when questions are being raised about whether the TVK government can implement its poll promises, which would cost the exchequer an additional Rs 70,000 crore per annum. The minister and the secretary took pains to explain that the document was not aimed only at buying time but to inform people how bad the state's fiscal condition was. </p>.Vijayabaskar quits AIADMK; resigns as MLA.<p>“Welfare measures are very important. We won’t discontinue any scheme,” the minister said, but refused to give a timeline for when poll promises will be implemented.</p><p>The document states that interest now consumes approximately 22.8 per cent of total revenue receipts and over 34.8 per cent of the State’s own-tax revenue—nearly one rupee in every four of revenue, committed before any allocation decision is made. </p><p>“While peer states maintain Interest Payments/Total Revenue Receipts at a lower level, Tamil Nadu’s interest burden is highest among the peers, close to two times that of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Interest Payments to Capital Expenditure ratio 2025-26 now stood at about 1.32 to 1,” the document added.</p><p>Present in every year since 2013-14, the deficit means the State is borrowing to fund current consumption rather than to create assets. In 2025-26 Tamil Nadu’s revenue deficit was roughly 2.5 times that of Karnataka or Maharashtra, while Gujarat ran a surplus, leaving Tamil Nadu with a very high Revenue Deficit, the document pointed out. </p>