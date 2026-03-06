<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> MP P Wilson on Friday said Tamil Nadu's outgoing Governor R N Ravi was a "constant reminder of the BJP's intentions" with the state and claimed that the Constitution becomes a casualty wherever he was appointed.</p><p>He made the comments responding to late-night development, in which President Droupadi Murmu appointed Ravi to be the Governor of West Bengal.</p>.<p>In a post on X he said, "I am sad on two counts-firstly that DMK is losing a star campaigner in the upcoming elections. R N Ravi was a constant reminder of the BJP's intentions with Tamil Nadu."</p><p>The post added, "Secondly, I am sad for the people of West Bengal and my good friends at the All India Trinamool Congress." "Wherever he (R N Ravi) goes, the casualty is the Constitution, federal structure and parliamentary democracy." </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Governor R N Ravi has been appointed West Bengal Governor and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) named new Bihar Governor as part of major appointments made by President Murmu on Thursday night.</p><p>Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu. </p>