Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

DMK members stage noisy protest, walk out as CM Joseph Vijay targets opposition over corruption

Udhayanidhi Stalin registered a strong protest when the Chief Minister remarked that the previous DMK regime 'siphoned' the funds of various government departments towards 'party funds'.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKJoseph Vijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us