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DMK MLA Senthil Balaji appears before CBI in Karur stampede case

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 06:41 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 06:41 IST
India NewsCBITamil NaduDMKstampede

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