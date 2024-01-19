DMK MLA's son, daughter-in-law booked for assaulting Dalit girl working as domestic help

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police on Friday booked the son and daughter-in-law of a DMK MLA for allegedly torturing an 18-year-old Dalit girl who worked as their domestic help, for about six months. The Neelankarai police in Chennai invoked the Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the couple, who are living in an apartment complex in upscale Thiruvanmiyur in the city.
Anto Mathivanan, son of Pallavaram MLA E Karunanithi, and his wife Merlin have been accused by the minor girl of abusing her and inflicting injuries on face and other parts of the body. The incident came to light after the girl reached her native place in Kallakurichi district for Pongal holidays following which she was taken to a government hospital where doctors found injury marks on her body.
“I was recruited by the MLA’s son and his wife six months back and there is not even a day when they have not physically assaulted me. My body is full of injury marks. They never treated me properly. When I told them that I don’t want to work with them, the couple threatened that they will kill my mother and brother," the young girl said, in a video released by Evidence, an NGO.
The girl further alleged that the couple had harassed her mentally by forcing her to get up at 6 am after sending her to sleep at 2 am on several days. She said she was forced to take up the job to raise funds for her education and alleged that the MLA’s family never paid her any salary.
Following an uproar from several quarters, the Neelankarai Police has booked Anto and Merlin under the SC/ST Act, Juvenile Justice Act, and sections 506 (criminal intimidation), and 293 (B) (sale etc. of obscene objects to young person) of the IPC. However, the couple has neither been questioned nor taken into custody.
Meanwhile, Karunanithi issued a statement distancing himself from the incident saying his son and daughter-in-law have been living separately for the past seven years. “I am in no way connected with the incident. The law will take its own course on my son and daughter-in-law. Police will do what is needed according to the law,” he added.