DMK MLA's son, daughter-in-law booked for assaulting Dalit girl working as domestic help

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police on Friday booked the son and daughter-in-law of a DMK MLA for allegedly torturing an 18-year-old Dalit girl who worked as their domestic help, for about six months. The Neelankarai police in Chennai invoked the Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the couple, who are living in an apartment complex in upscale Thiruvanmiyur in the city.

Anto Mathivanan, son of Pallavaram MLA E Karunanithi, and his wife Merlin have been accused by the minor girl of abusing her and inflicting injuries on face and other parts of the body. The incident came to light after the girl reached her native place in Kallakurichi district for Pongal holidays following which she was taken to a government hospital where doctors found injury marks on her body.