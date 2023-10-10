DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran alleges Rs 99,999 'stolen' from his bank account

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday alleged Rs 99,999 was “stolen” from his personal savings account with a private bank through a net banking transfer via another private bank, “bypassing” all safety protocols. The former Union Minister has filed a complaint with the Chennai Police in this regard.
Taking to X platform, Maran said an individual’s private data is “not safe” in Digital India. He said an OTP, the standard protocol for such transactions, was neither generated nor received by the linked mobile number.
“Instead, a call was made to the account's joint holder - my wife's number and the fraudsters had the gall to ask if the transaction had taken place. They pretended to be from the bank but had the Central Board Of Indirect Taxes & Customs logo as their display picture,” Maran said.
He added that the phone call confirmed his suspicions and he immediately proceeded to block all activities on his account. The net banking transfer was done through IDFC gateway.
“What puzzles me is how they accessed personal information and breached security protocols with such ease. This wasn't a phishing attack nor were any sensitive details divulged. Axis Bank was clueless as to how the attack had happened nor could they give any solid explanation for why the OTP was not required from my number for the transaction to take place,” he said.
He also sought to know if this can happen to someone who is aware of technology and cautious with private data, what about first-time digital users and senior citizens.
“Is anyone's data safe? In the past, I've written to Hon’ble FM @nsitharaman and @FinMinIndia seeking help for cybercrime victims in my capacity as an MP. Today, as a victim, I demand accountability & justice,” he added.
Maran also said financial fraud accounted for 75 per cent of cybercrimes in India from Jan 2020 to June 2023 and banks’ data breaches & ransomware attacks have become regular news.
“For India to excel in the digital world or to emerge as a FinTech hub, we need robust security and government action. What action is the government taking to protect our private data?” he asked and sought to know whether the Finance Minister will release a white paper on the issue.