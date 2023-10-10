DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran alleges Rs 99,999 'stolen' from his bank account

“Instead, a call was made to the account's joint holder - my wife's number and the fraudsters had the gall to ask if the transaction had taken place. They pretended to be from the bank but had the Central Board Of Indirect Taxes & Customs logo as their display picture,” Maran said.

He added that the phone call confirmed his suspicions and he immediately proceeded to block all activities on his account. The net banking transfer was done through IDFC gateway.

“What puzzles me is how they accessed personal information and breached security protocols with such ease. This wasn't a phishing attack nor were any sensitive details divulged. Axis Bank was clueless as to how the attack had happened nor could they give any solid explanation for why the OTP was not required from my number for the transaction to take place,” he said.