DMK MPs to protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament complex on February 8

Chennai: MPs from the ruling DMK and its alliance partners in Tamil Nadu will hold a demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament complex on February 8 to protest against the Union Government's non-allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu in the interim budget 2024-25.

DMK Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu said in a statement on Saturday that the party MPs will wear black shirts during the protest and appealed to Tamil Nadu lawmakers from Congress, VCK, and Left to join the demonstration.

The announcement comes days after Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin accused the Union Government of not heeding to the state government’s demand for release of Rs 37,000 crore for the relief work in eight districts, which were severely affected by December rains.

The DMK in Tamil Nadu has been accusing the Centre of “ignoring” the state’s demands in the Budget and on other occasions. In his speech in Lok Sabha on February 2, Baalu had complimented President Draupadi Murmu for reading the entire text of the speech in Parliament.

He urged Murmu to counsel Governors of states to follow such conventions by recalling Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi deviating from the prepared text during his address before the Assembly in January 2023.

“These Governors behave like they are in the British-era and forget their positions and compete with opposition leaders,” Baalu said.