DMK not bothered about losing over comments on 'Sanatan Dharma', says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said the DMK won’t be “bothered” even if it loses its government for his comments on eradicating Sanatan Dharma as opposing the code of principles is one of the founding principles of the Dravidian party.

In a brief interaction with reporters, Udhay also made light of India being mentioned as Bharat in the name plate at G20 Summit, calling this as “fulfillment” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise in 2014 that he “will change India.”

“He (Modi) has been saying for the past nine years that he will change India. So, he has done that now. He has fulfilled his promise. Congratulations.”