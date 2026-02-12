<p>Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Senior DMK leader R S Rajakannappan has signalled a firm, self-reliant stance regarding the party's partnership with the Congress, asserting that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=DMK">DMK</a> cannot conduct its political activities by relying on alliances.</p><p>Speaking at an event here on Wednesday, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Minister for Forests and Khadi remarked that while Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin </a>would handle matters concerning the coalition, the party’s attitude remains: “If they come, let them come; if they go, let them go”.</p><p>Rajakannappan emphasised that the status of the alliance is ultimately the “Chief Minister’s preference”.</p>.'DMK in alliance talks with Congress': MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on upcoming state elections.<p>He framed this position within the broader history of the Dravidian movement, noting that the party's success is rooted in its service to the grassroots rather than a dependence on other political entities.</p><p>Turning his attention to the Opposition, the Minister asserted that the BJP cannot gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>He further claimed that the AIADMK is effectively a "finished force".</p><p>“Even if they take 'annakaavadi' (a traditional ritualistic offering) to Kunnakudi, the BJP cannot gain a foothold here. The AIADMK existed once, but it ended with MGR and Jayalalithaa,” Rajakannappan added.</p><p>Reflecting on the Dravidian movement’s origins, he said C N Annadurai founded the movement in the pouring rain at Robinson Park to challenge the power of elites, such as landlords and industrial magnates.</p><p>“The DMK is the Dravidian movement started by our Anna. Therefore, all the workers who were in the AIADMK have come over (to DMK),” he said. </p>