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DMK picks Udhayanidhi Stalin as Leader of Opposition, setting stage for face-off with Vijay

Udhay’s main adversary will be Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as they were friends for a long time but fell out a couple of years ago.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKIndia PoliticsUdhayanidhi StalinVijayTVK

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