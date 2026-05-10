DMK picks Udhayanidhi Stalin as Leader of Opposition, setting stage for face-off with Vijay

<p>Chennai: Former Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhi-stalin">Udhayanidhi Stalin</a> has been elected as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> Legislature Party leader, making him the Leader of Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Assembly. Former ministers K N Nehru will be the deputy leader and E V Velu will be the whip.</p>.<p>This marks a generational shift in leadership in the DMK and hints at the party's succession plan. Udhay’s main adversary will be <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay</a> – they were friends for a long time but fell out a couple of years ago.</p>.<p>Udhay was elected for the second time from the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni assembly constituency. Though there were suggestions that Udhay should step back and allow seniors, who have experience in the opposition, to take over as LoP, the DMK decided otherwise. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Key battles to watch out: Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni: Udhayanidhi Stalin eyeing a second term.<p>Udhay has had a meteoric rise in the DMK, having got four promotions in about seven years – he was appointed youth wing secretary in 2019, got elected as MLA in 2021, made a minister in 2022, and elevated as deputy chief minister in 2024.</p>.<p>As LoP, Udhay has to draft DMK’s responses to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> government and keep up the tradition of his party being vibrant while sitting in opposition benches. </p>