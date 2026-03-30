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DMK poll manifesto is game-changing plan for Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

The manifesto focused on creating assets, improving productivity, generating economic activity, and delivering measurable long-term returns, he said in a post on 'X'.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 06:55 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 06:55 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K StalinDMKmanifestoTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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