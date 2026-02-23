Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'Tamil Nadu is Vijay, Vijay is Tamil Nadu': TVK chief says Stalin's DMK regime good for nothing 'ulta model govt'

2026 Assembly polls is a fight between 'pure force TVK and evil force DMK', he says
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 07:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 07:51 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVelloreVijayTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us