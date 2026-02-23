<p>TVK founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a>, during his address in Vellore on Monday, dubbed the DMK regime as a "good for nothing, 'ulta model govt", and said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> has been transformed into a super-standup comedian-run state.</p><p>He stated, "In the Tamil Nadu elections, the competition is between Vijay and Stalin Sir. Tamil Nadu is Vijay, Vijay is Tamil Nadu. The war is between TVK and DMK. Today, there is a fake model government. A stand-up comedy state government is currently ruling in Tamil Nadu. This election will be a historic election, and it's a miracle election."</p>.Vijay has no intention to help people, he 'simply wants to become CM': DMK.<p>He also said that the 2026 Assembly polls is a fight between 'pure force TVK and evil force DMK'. </p><p>"<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> has given fake promises and is cheating people. After we (TVK) form a government in Tamil Nadu, I will personally meet everyone and go to every district and meet my people. This election is with the Tamil Nadu people and against the DMK government. The competition is between the Tamil Nadu people and Stalin sir," he said. </p><p>The actor-politician addressed Vellore for his party's Executive Council meeting. </p><p>He hit out at DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying his real friends were bribe, corruption, and eyeing political gains.</p><p>He accused the chief minister of making false promises to the people and sought to debunk the governing party's claim of having developed the state into a superstar state.</p><p>Addressing a meeting of functionaries here, Vijay termed the State polls due in April this year as a "surprising election" as all parties in the state are allegedly teamed up against him.</p><p>Rejecting the DMK's claim of having developed Tamil Nadu into a superstar State, the chief of the fledgling party said that the state was 'such a superb state' during the times of iconic leaders K Kamaraj, CN Annadurai and M G Ramachandran.</p>