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'DMK regime made Tamil Nadu hub of drug trafficking', claims AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami

After Stalin took over the reins as CM in 2021, Tamil Nadu has been turned into a hub of ganja trafficking, illicit liquor sales and drug mafia, the AIADMK chief said.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 07:43 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 07:43 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKM K Stalin

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