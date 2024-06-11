DMK removes minister K S Masthan from party post

Chennai: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday removed Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare 'Gingee' K S Masthan from the post of Villupuram North unit secretary with immediate effect.
A party statement issued by General Secretary and Minister Duraimurugan said Dr P Sekar has been appointed as "party in-charge" replacing Masthan.
Duraimurugan appealed to party cadres, district office-bearers to extend their cooperation to Sekar.
In another statement, DMK said it has appointed Dr P Goutham Sigamani as the party "in-charge" in Villupuram South following the demise of district secretary N Pughazhenthi.
