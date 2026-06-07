Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

DMK rules out alliance with Congress, challenges rivals to local body polls by January

He said that despite the current political landscape, the DMK remains ideologically uncompromised and firmly ruled out ever aligning with the BJP in the future.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 07:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 07:32 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduDMKLocal Body Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us