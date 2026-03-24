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DMK says delimitation should be postponed for 30 years

"This is most probably aimed at securing electoral gains in the forthcoming Assembly elections in four major States", said Stalin.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMK

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