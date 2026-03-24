<p>DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Tuesday on took objection to any move by the Union Government to implement Women’s Reservation Bill by taking into account the 2011 census.</p><p>“This step is not in line with The Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed by the Union BJP Government and its earlier position to take up this historic initiative only after delimitation is carried out based on the Census conducted after 2026,” Stalin said in a social media post. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Kamal Haasan-led MNM opts out of poll race, extends full support to DMK & allies.<p>This is most probably aimed at securing electoral gains in the forthcoming Assembly elections in four major States. Pushing such an important step when the Model Code of Conduct is already in force is unprecedented, the Chief Minister added. </p><p>He also said that, as the President of the DMK and the proud inheritor of the Dravidian legacy that has spearheaded women’s empowerment for more than a century, the party fully support this initiative without any preconditions, while at the same time stressing our right to fair delimitation.</p><p>“It is our consistent stand that the current proportional representation of States should not be disturbed under any circumstances,” he said adding that the delimitation and distribution of constituencies among States must include a constitutional provision ensuring the same for the next 30 years.</p><p>“Considering the current Model Code of Conduct and the preoccupation of political parties, I request that a Special Session of Parliament be convened in early June to enact these historic constitutional amendments for delimitation, increase of seats, continuation of the current share of representation of States, and a guarantee that such representation will continue for the next 30 years,” Stalin added.</p><p>DMK parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said it is high time that the hard work and sacrifice of women are recognised, he said.</p>