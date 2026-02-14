<p>Chennai: DMK’s controversial speaker Sivaji Krishnamurthy was on Saturday sentenced to three-year imprisonment for his derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar in 2023. </p><p>Krishnamurthy, known for his abusive and vulgar speech against opponents of the DMK, was suspended from the party in 2023 but was re-inducted later and continues to speak at party events. </p><p>P Revathi, the 10th Metropolitan Magistrate of Chennai, sentenced Krishnamurthy to three-year imprisonment. In 2023, the Kodungaiyur police filed a case against him for his derogatory remarks against Rav I and Khushbu. </p>.Tamil Nadu government’s masterstroke | Direct cash payment of Rs 5000 to 1.31 crore women.<p>Krishnamurthy had heavily criticised Ravi using foul language for his action of walking out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in January 2023. Later, he continued to attract attention for his speeches against the Governor, Khushbu, former TN BJP chief K Annamalai, and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. </p>