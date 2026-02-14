Menu
DMK speaker Sivaji Krishnamurthy sentenced to 3-year jail for derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Guv

Krishnamurthy, known for his abusive and vulgar speech against opponents of the DMK, was suspended from the party in 2023 but was re-inducted later and continues to speak at party events.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 15:58 IST
Published 14 February 2026, 15:58 IST
