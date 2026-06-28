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Homeindiatamil nadu

DMK student wing to protest demanding dismissal of TVK minister D Sarathkumar over controversial video

'The minister appears to be hiding behind a child to play politics, which has become a standard tradition within the TVK', the release alleged.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsprotestTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKTVK

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