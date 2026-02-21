Menu
DMK to kick-off seat-sharing talks with allies on Sunday

The development comes at a time when there is a visible strain in the DMK-Congress ties with the former being upset with the latter for going public on its demand for power sharing.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 14:26 IST
Published 21 February 2026, 14:26 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKIndia Politics

