DMK to move SC over HC order to review ministers’ acquittal

DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi said while the courts have every right to seek revision of judgments by lower courts, it should not be used to take “revenge” against others. The party leader also said ministers K Ponmudy (higher education), K K S S R Ramachandran (Revenue), and Thangam Thennarasu (Finance) will handle the court cases legally.

“While the court has the right to take up suo motu cognizance of cases, we as a political party have the responsibility of taking the truth to the people. Such judgments create confusion in the minds of the people. The DMK will certainly move the Supreme Court and take up the issue,” he told reporters.

The DA cases against the ministers were filed during the AIADMK regime, but they were acquitted in 2022 and 2023 after the DMK came to power in 2021.