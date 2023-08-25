Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

DMK to move SC over HC order to review ministers’ acquittal

The DA cases against the ministers were filed during the AIADMK regime, but they were acquitted in 2022 and 2023 after the DMK came to power in 2021.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 22:17 IST

Follow Us

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday said it would move the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court taking up suo motu revision of acquittal of three ministers in the party-led government from disproportionate assets (DA) cases by trial courts. 

DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi said while the courts have every right to seek revision of judgments by lower courts, it should not be used to take “revenge” against others. The party leader also said ministers K Ponmudy (higher education), K K S S R Ramachandran (Revenue), and Thangam Thennarasu (Finance) will handle the court cases legally. 

“While the court has the right to take up suo motu cognizance of cases, we as a political party have the responsibility of taking the truth to the people. Such judgments create confusion in the minds of the people. The DMK will certainly move the Supreme Court and take up the issue,” he told reporters. 

The DA cases against the ministers were filed during the AIADMK regime, but they were acquitted in 2022 and 2023 after the DMK came to power in 2021. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 August 2023, 22:17 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme CourtDMKMadras High Court

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT