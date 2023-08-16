DMK to organise day-long fast against NEET on August 20

The development comes as the DMK government lays emphasis on scrapping the exam - in the wake of a 19-year-old medical aspirant killing himself following his failure to get admission in a government college despite clearing NEET. The student’s father also died by suicide the next day, unable to bear the loss of his only child.

Blaming the Centre, the Governor, and the AIADMK for the suicide of the students, the DMK said the party-led government has been taking every step after it came to power in May 2021 to try and scrap NEET. “However, the Governor is acting as a stumbling block to all our efforts. How can the Governor say he won’t sign the Bill when it is with the President of India,” the party asked.

It said the DMK government, within a month of coming to power, constituted a committee led by Justice (retired) A K Rajan to study the effects of NEET and submitted a report, which formed the basis for a “strong” bill against NEET passed by the Assembly in 2021. “When the Governor returned the Bill to the Assembly in 2022, the Chief Minister got it re-enacted immediately and sent it back to him. The DMK took up the issue with the Union Government several times,” the statement added.

NEET has been a contentious issue in Tamil Nadu where the exam is perceived as “anti-poor” and “discriminatory” in nature against students from government schools and from rural backgrounds. At least two dozen students have died by suicide since 2017 in direct connection to the exam.

The suicide incident also prompted Stalin to write to President Draupadi Murmu asking her to clear the anti-NEET bill re-enacted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2022. In his letter, Stalin said each day of delay in its implementation costs not only valuable medical seats to deserving students but “invaluable human lives to our society.”