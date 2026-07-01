'DMK trying to form govt through short-cut': TVK alleges horse-trading bid by main opposition; 3 arrested

<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK </a>leader and Tamil Nadu minister R Nirmal Kumar on Wednesday alleged horse trading attempt by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK </a>leadership to lure his party legislators and said that three persons have been arrested by police in this connection.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint lodged by a TVK MLA, the three men, which includes a person identified as Naresh, who is in "close touch" with "DMK leader V Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok," has been arrested in connection with "horse-trading", he said.</p>.Tamil Nadu: TVK hosts meeting of its alliance partners in Chennai.<p>Kumar, Minister for Energy Resources, told reporters that for the past about 40 days, his party has been stating that MK Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami, top leaders of the DMK and AIADMK respectively, have been trying to form the government through "short-cut." The minister claimed that on the behest of DMK leaders such as Stalin and leader of opposition Udhayanidhi, people like Senthilbalaji have contacted several TVK MLAs and offered inducement ranging between Rs 10 and Rs 50 crore.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the City Police said that a person claiming himself to be the head of a political survey organization was among the three arrested for contacting N Ilayaraja, TVK MLA from Uthangarai Assembly Constituency in Krishnagiri district. The MLA was lured with Rs 35 crore seeking his "cooperation" over an Assembly resolution against the Speaker.</p>.<p>"Surprised by the proposal, the MLA firmly declined, stating that he had no interest and instructed (accused) Thirunavukkarasu not to contact him again. Thirunavukkarasu allegedly threatened that if the conversation was disclosed, both the MLA and his family would face serious consequences," a police release said.</p>.Vijay's TVK eyes 'secular alliance' in state, CM calls meeting of political partners on July 1.<p>Following a complaint from the MLA, the city police registered a case and arrested Thirunavukkarasu, Naresh and Thiyagarajan for their alleged involvement in the case, it said.</p>.<p>"Inquiry disclosed that V Ashok Kumar, younger brother of former DMK Minister and current Coimbatore South MLA V Senthil Balaji met accused Naresh in Chennai. Further inquiry revealed that Thirunavukkarasu contacted the MLA and carried out the alleged acts on the instructions of Senthil Balaji and Ashok Kumar," it said. </p>