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'DMK trying to form govt through short-cut': TVK alleges horse-trading bid by main opposition; 3 arrested

Following a complaint from the MLA, the city police registered a case and arrested Thirunavukkarasu, Naresh and Thiyagarajan for their alleged involvement in the case, it said.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 13:32 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKhorse-tradingTVK

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