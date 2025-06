DMK under pressure from allies to be 'generous' in seat-sharing for 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The demands from the allies have come at a time when the AIADMK and BJP have finalised their alliance for the 2026 assembly polls, and newcomer politician and actor Vijay of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is keeping his options open, even announcing that he would not be averse to sharing power with his alliance partners.