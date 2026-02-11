DMK using its allies merely to garner votes: TVK

<p>Chennai: The DMK was using its allies merely to garner votes without giving them a share in power and such an act is against social justice, TVK leader K G Arunraj said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>His comments come in the wake of the ruling DMK and its principal ally Congress sparring on power-sharing.</p>.After Congress nudge, DMK announces seat-sharing committee for talks with allies.<p>While senior Congress leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore, have been vocal about power-sharing, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday made it clear that while the alliance between the two parties was intact, there was no possibility of sharing power in the state.</p>.<p>"If you look at the situation, one thing must be observed closely. If you look at the chair used by the Chief Minister (M K Stalin), only one leg belongs to the DMK, while the remaining belong to alliance parties. That being the case, using alliance parties only for securing votes without giving them a share in power is an act against social justice," Arunraj said.</p>.<p>"Even if they (DMK) have won over 130 seats, the contribution of alliance parties exists in every single constituency. Can they deny it," the former IRS officer asked. </p>