DMK wants Lok Sabha to expunge PM Modi's remarks on TN minister

DMK on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking to expunge remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Tamil Nadu Minister E V Velu during the no-trust motion in Lok Sabha, saying they misquoted his speech.

In a letter to Birla, DMK Parliamentary Party Leader T R Baalu said Modi and Irani “misquoted” Velu’s speech made at an event in Chennai on August 5, and have misled the house. Attaching a video footage of the minister’s speech, Baalu said the reference to Velu’s remarks must be expunged from Lok Sabha records as it is “misleading, defamatory and incriminatory in nature.”