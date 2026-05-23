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DMK youth wing slams Congress for 'betrayal', flays TVK on law and order

Former Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin called upon the party's youth wing members to script a new chapter in history as they are the future of the DMK.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 18:24 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 18:24 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKJoseph VijayTVK

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