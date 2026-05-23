DMK youth wing slams Congress for 'betrayal', flays TVK on law and order

<p>Chennai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> youth wing slammed the Congress for "betraying" the party and joining the TVK government and claimed that the grand old party is likely to be disloyal to the new ally, the TVK.</p>.<p>The party also flayed the Chief Minister C <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">Joseph Vijay</a>-led government on the law and order situation, especially the rising crimes against women in the state.</p>.<p>Former Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin called upon the party's youth wing members to script a new chapter in history as they are the future of the DMK.</p>.<p>"Let's upgrade our plan and execution. Have constructive political discourse. Let's create a new history," he said on 'X' posting photographs of the party's youth wing meeting held under the leadership of youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin.</p>.<p>Udhayanidhi is the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.</p>.<p>A resolution passed at the meeting condemned the Congress for allegedly "backstabbing" the DMK by snapping ties with it and sealing a pact with the TVK post polls. As in the past, the Congress benefitted by contesting in the DMK-led alliance in the 2026 Assembly election too, it said.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Backstabbers': Is this the end of DMK-Congress alliance?.<p>In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the Congress won five seats due to the hard work of the DMK members. Despite this, that party changed sides overnight without even thanking the DMK. </p><p>"The desire for office has dulled their brains to the point that the grand old party could not even follow the basic political civility. It is not new to the Congress to feed on the labour of others and become prosperous. The betrayal that they committed today will be committed tomorrow to their new ally who accommodated them is the government," the resolution said.</p>.<p>Despite winning five seats with the support of the DMK, the Congress was boasting of creating history by joining the government. They have failed to realise that this was not a victory they had achieved through their own efforts, the resolution said and condemned the "unethical" Congress party.</p>.<p>Another resolution, among nine that were passed, criticised the ruling TVK dispensation on the "deterioration" of law and order in Tamil Nadu since it assumed office this month. </p><p>"Crimes such as murder, robbery and sexual assault have been rampant everywhere. More than 30 murders, robberies and sexual assaults have occurred in the 13 days since the new government took charge," it said.</p>.<p>Earlier, the DMK functionaries raised slogans condemning the Congress for shifting loyalty.</p>