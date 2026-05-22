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Homeindiatamil nadu

DMK's 'muttatthengu' jibe draws sharp retort from VCK; Stalin says 'don't be harsh'

Both Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and IUML, allies of the DMK till the 2026 Assembly election, announced support to the TVK government which fell short of a simple majority of 118 in the Assembly.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 08:55 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKVCKA Raja

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