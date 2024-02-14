DMK's DNA is to protect criminals: L Murugan on Senthil Balaji's resignation

Jailed Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who continued to be a part of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s cabinet for eight months after his arrest in a money laundering case, resigned from his post on Monday.

On jailed DMK leader's resignation from Tamil Nadu council of ministers, Union Minister L Murugan told ANI, "...(CM M K) Stalin always protects such criminals...DMK's DNA is to protect criminals and to support those who looted public money... BJP launched the agitations and now after that Senthil Balaji came forward to resign and the Governor accepted it and today relieved him from the post."