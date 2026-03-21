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DMK’s seat-sharing talks with allies hit a roadblock

The DMK has cited expansion of the alliance for reducing the number of existing seats or not being able to meet the demands of existing partners, who say they cannot be taken for granted.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 15:54 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsCPI(M)DMK

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