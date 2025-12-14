Menu
DMK's youth would be at forefront to safeguard Tamil Nadu from Delhi's dominance: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi, who is also the Youth Wing Secretary, said as our beloved leader (Chief Minister M K Stalin) often says, Tamil Nadu will always be out of control from Delhi.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 17:33 IST
Published 14 December 2025, 17:33 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKUdhayanidhi Stalin

