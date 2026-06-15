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Homeindiatamil nadu

‘Do not allow hydrocarbon wells in Cuddalore’: DMK urges Tamil Nadu government

The party alleged that hydrocarbon exploration poses a threat to fertile agricultural land and could damage the livelihoods of people.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKagricultural activitieshydrocarbons

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