‘Do not allow hydrocarbon wells in Cuddalore’: DMK urges Tamil Nadu government

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> on Monday urged the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamil Nadu government</a> to deny permission for hydrocarbon extraction wells proposed in Cuddalore district, warning that such projects could severely affect agriculture, groundwater and the environment.</p>.<p>“The government should not grant approval for hydrocarbon wells in Cuddalore under any circumstances,” DMK leaders said, stressing that local residents and farmers have consistently opposed such projects.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM 'pasting stickers on DMK’s achievements' at Niti Aayog meet: Udhayanidhi Stalin.<p>The party alleged that hydrocarbon exploration poses a threat to fertile agricultural land and could damage the livelihoods of people dependent on farming and fishing in the region.</p>.<p>“People in the delta and coastal districts have repeatedly expressed fears over the environmental impact of these projects,” the party said, adding that the interests of farmers and local communities must be protected.</p>.<p>The demand comes amid continuing opposition in several parts of Tamil Nadu to hydrocarbon and methane extraction projects, especially in environmentally sensitive and agriculture-dependent areas.</p>