Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Does NDA have guts to say they will implement 3 language policy in TN?: MK Stalin

NEP upholds constitutional principles by promoting all languages equally and also addresses the limitations of the existing two-language system.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 19:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 19:31 IST
India NewsMK StalinIndia PoliticsThree language formula

Follow us on :

Follow Us