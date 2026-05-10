Don’t deceive people who voted for you; Tamil Nadu debt within ‘permitted limits’: M K Stalin hits back at Vijay

<p>Hours after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> accused the former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">MK Stalin's</a> government of leaving behind a debt burden of Rs 10 lakh crore, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> president launched a scathing attack and said that the state's debt is "within the permitted limits."</p>.<p>In a post on X, Stalin congratulated Vijay on assuming office as chief minister and welcomed the immediate announcements made by the new government. However, he also hit back at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> chief's criticism of the state’s finances.</p>.<p>"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, leader of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, upon assuming this responsibility," Stalin said.</p>.<p>Responding to Vijay’s allegation that the previous government had “emptied the treasury”, Stalin wrote, “Don’t start saying right away that the government has no money. It does have it. What’s needed is the will to give it to the people, and the ability to govern.”</p>.<p>The DMK chief defended his government’s financial management, saying his administration continued implementing welfare schemes despite facing challenges such as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/covid-19">COVID-19 pandemic</a>, floods and what he termed “neglect from the Union <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> government.”</p>.<p>“You yourself mentioned in your very first speech the accusation that ‘the previous government left behind a debt of 10 lakh crore rupees and emptied the treasury’... The debt level of Tamil Nadu is within the permitted limits,” Stalin said.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Let Vijay form govt; DMK won't interfere for six months, says M K Stalin.<p>He further added that the state’s financial position had already been detailed during the February budget presentation.</p>.<p>“We clearly explained the financial position of the Tamil Nadu government in the February budget itself. Didn’t you know that? It was only after that you gave various promises to the people? Don’t deceive the people who voted for you again and try to divert the issue!” he added.</p>.<p>Stalin also suggested that Vijay, who recently stepped into governance, would gradually understand the complexities of administration and fulfilling election promises.</p>.<p>“You, who came to power saying, ‘I will only give promises that are practically feasible,’ are now just stepping into government administration. I believe that, just like us, you too will surely learn soon the nuances of how to fulfill the promises made to the people,” he said.</p>