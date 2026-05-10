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Don’t deceive people who voted for you; Tamil Nadu debt within ‘permitted limits’: M K Stalin hits back at Vijay

Stalin argued that the state’s financial position had already been detailed during the February budget presentation.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 10:05 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinVijay

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