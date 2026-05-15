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'Don’t induct rebel AIADMK MLAs into Cabinet': VCK leader D Ravikumar urges Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

The rebel faction has sought the disqualification of EPS and 21 MLAs who voted against the TVK government, while Palaniswami has refrained from seeking any action against the rebels.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 14:23 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian politcsAIADMKVCKJoseph Vijay

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