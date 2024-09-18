Don't reject transgender's application over identity, Madras HC tells TN veterinary varsity

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed a veterinary university not to reject the application of a candidate for an undergraduate course on the ground that she was a transgender.

Justice M Dhandapani gave the ruling in a recent order, while disposing of a petition from A Nivetha, challenging the prospectus issued by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) for the admission notification for undergraduate degree programmes 2024-2025. The petitioned prayed to quash the same as illegal as far as not categorizing the transgenders under special category.

The judge said though many grounds have been raised by the petitioner's counsel, when the matter was taken up for hearing, the counsel submitted it would suffice if the court directed the varsity to consider Nivetha's application dated June 26, 2024 and place her appropriately, if she secures on merit.