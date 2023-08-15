Dravidar Kazhagam chief Veeramani conferred Eminent Tamilian Award by TN CM Stalin

Stalin, on the occasion, posted on X, previously Twitter: "So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom provided by law is of no avail to you - #BabasahebAmbedkar. As we celebrate India's journey towards independence, let us reaffirm our commitment to preserving the diverse fabric of our Union. Together, as part of #INDIA, we stand strong to safeguard our Constitution's ideals of democracy, unity, and diversity."