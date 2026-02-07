<p>Chennai: The police along with AINU, has cracked down against a drug network here and arrested nine persons, including a supporting actress in connection with the seizure, sources said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The seized <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drugs">drugs</a> include Methamphetamine.</p>.<p>Acting on specific inputs from the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (AINU), special teams were formed to intensify measures against the drug network in the city.</p>.<p>Based on a tip-off, a joint operation was conducted on February 4 that included a special squad from the AINU and a team led by Valasaravakkam Police.</p>.Ganja weighing 34.18 kg seized from house in Kerala's Kozhikode.<p>The teams during the operation, intercepted a car with four individuals and on examination of the vehicle, seized Methamphetamine and ganja from their possession, the sources added.</p>.<p>They were identified as Venkatesh Kumar, Karthik Raja, Yashwanth, Vigneshwaran, all hailing from here.</p>.<p>During interrogation, the arrested persons revealed the involvement of five others, including Alvipinsha (Kerala) and Anju Krishna (Chennai).</p>.Amruthahalli police bust inter-state drug racket, seize drugs worth Rs 4 crore.<p>A further probe revealed that Krishna has been working as a supporting actress while others were employed in various companies.</p>.<p>The authorities recovered 6 grams each of Methaphetamine and ganja, 10 mobile phones and the car used to transport the drugs and a diary.</p>.<p>Following the investigation, the arrested individuals were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody, sources said.</p>