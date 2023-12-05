Echoes of distress persist in Chennai amid deluge aftermath

The scenario was worse in areas like Pallikaranai. Although many things were under control once the rain stopped, some, like Manikandan and his family from New Kumaran Nagar in Sholinganallur, are still waiting to be rescued. Even after the rain stopped, water level in his area is slowly increasing, he said.

“It’s almost six feet now as we speak. There are about 30 families here and only one person -- with his child held over his head -- so far dared to go out. It was so scary watching him go. To make matters worse, there are so many snakes in the water. So, we are holding on to our phones, switching it on every now and then to save battery, pushing our case through X, and waiting to be evacuated,” says Manikandan, a 45-year-old IT employee.