ED attaches assets worth Rs 14.21 crore in mining-linked PMLA case against TN minister Ponmudy, son

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday provisionally attached properties worth Rs. 14.21 crore owned by the family of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy in connection with the illegal mining of red earth.

This is yet another setback for Ponmudy, whose discharge in a disproportionate assets (DA) case has been taken up suo motu by the Madras High Court. Ponmudy, a senior leader of the DMK, was dropped from the Cabinet in December 2022 after the High Court convicted him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and sentenced him to jail for four years – he was inducted back as a minister after the Supreme Court suspended the sentence.

The ED filed a case against Ponmudy, his son and former Kallakurichi MP P Gautam Sigamani, and K S Raja Mahendran, who is the brother-in-law of the latter.