Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

ED raids multiple Chennai locations in FEMA probe

About ten locations are being searched in a case filed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), sources said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 05:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 05:14 IST
India NewsTamil NaduEnforcement Directorate

Follow us on :

Follow Us